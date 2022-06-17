Arkansas’ unemployment rate remains stable at 3.2% in May

Arkansas Division of Workforce Services reported Arkansas’ unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.2% between April and May while the U.S.'s stayed at 3.6%.

ARKANSAS, USA — The U.S. Department of Labor, Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Arkansas Division of Workforce Services released a report showing show Arkansas’ unemployment rate didn't change in May.

On Friday, June 17, the government organizations reported Arkansas’ seasonally adjusted unemployment rate remained unchanged at 3.2 percent between April and May. It was also reported during that time the state's civilian labor force rose by 2,545, with 2,367 more people employed and 178 additional unemployed Arkansans.

“Arkansas’ unemployment rate remained at 3.2 percent in May, as gains in employment and unemployment were not large enough to impact the rate. The number of employed Arkansans continues to grow each month, with 34,671 more employed in the State compared to May 2021," said BLS Program Operations Manager Susan Price

The United States’ jobless rate also remained stable between April and May at a slightly higher 3.6%.

