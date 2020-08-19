x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

State

Arkansas to ask FEMA for additional $300 a week in unemployment compensation

If approved, the additional $300 would replace the previous $600 federal pandemic unemployment compensation that expired weeks ago.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Governor Asa Hutchinson announced Wednesday (Aug. 19) that Arkansas will be submitting an application to FEMA for an additional $300 a week for unemployment compensation during the coronavirus pandemic.

The governor said this will need to be approved by FEMA, which could take weeks.

If approved, the additional $300 would replace the previous $600 federal pandemic unemployment compensation that expired in July. 

“This will put us ahead of the curve and if all the systems work and say go then will be earlier in line to get those benefits to those Arkansans that are in need,” Gov. Hutchinson said.  

A similar request was approved in Oklahoma by FEMA on Tuesday (Aug. 18).  

Check back for updates to this story. 

RELATED: Gov. warns about unemployment fraud in Arkansas

RELATED: Will I get a second stimulus check? Answers to your stimulus check questions

TRACKING COVID-19 IN ARKANSAS PLAYLIST