Gov. Hutchinson, Lee meet to discuss damaged I-40 bridge

All traffic has been diverted from the bridge since a fractured beam was discovered last week.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson joined Tennessee Governor Bill Lee to discuss the status of the damaged I-40 bridge, also called the Hernando de Soto Bridge, between the two states.

Last week, an Arkansas bridge inspector noticed a fractured beam on the I-40 bridge over the Mississippi River. All traffic was diverted from the bridge and has not returned since.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) director announced an employee missed the damage in 2019. The employee has been fired.

ARDOT released footage from the 2019 inspection.

Officials from both states say it could take weeks or even months to fix the damage.

Both states have selected a contractor to repair the fracture.

Traffic will remain detoured to cross the Mississippi River either via I-55 or Highway 49 bridges until crews can make repairs. Barge traffic has been cleared to travel under the bridge.