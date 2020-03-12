Arkansas State Police investigate UAMS officer-involved shooting

A UAMS officer shot a driver who accelerated his engine with an officer's arm inside the truck, causing the officer to be dragged a short distance.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — A University of Arkansas Medical Sciences (UAMS) police officer shot and critically wounded a 39-year-old Little Rock man Thursday (Dec. 3) morning.

Following the incident, UAMS authorities contacted the Arkansas State Police (ASP) requesting an investigation into the use of deadly force by a law enforcement officer.

According to ASP, Tyrone Washington reportedly had attempted to drive away in a stolen truck that had been parked near the UAMS emergency department around 2:45 a.m. Thursday.

UAMS Police say one of its officers had blocked Shuffield Drive to prevent the truck from leaving the hospital campus.

An officer approached Washington, who was driving the truck and asked him to turn off the truck engine. According to ASP, Washington refused to comply and the officer then reached inside the truck cab in an attempt to gain access to the ignition switch.

With the officer’s arm inside the cab, Washington accelerated the truck causing the officer to be dragged a short distance before he was able to free himself from the moving vehicle.

As the officer began to fall from the truck, a second UAMS officer shot at Washington and wounded him, according to ASP. Washington was then transported back to UAMS where he is currently being treated.

The officer who fell from the truck was also treated at UAMS for minor abrasions and bruises and later released.