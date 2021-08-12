Arkansas Special Olympics to send over 100 athletes to 2022 games

Arkansas is sending 111 athletes to represent the state in the 2022 Special Olympics.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Special Olympics Arkansas announced it will send a 159 member delegation to represent the state at the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

The games will be held June 5-12, 2022, in Orlando, Florida.

Team Arkansas is made up of 111 athletes and Unified partners, 42 coaches and six delegation support staff. The delegation will compete in 12 of the 19 Olympic-type sports offered, including:

Interscholastic unified basketball

Unified softball

Unified soccer

Basketball

Bocce

Bowling

Swimming

Tennis

Powerlifting

Track and field

Unified golf

Standup paddleboard

Youth leadership experience

U.S. Ambassador caucus.

Team Arkansas is a diverse team from all over the state and there are members that represent all 17 areas of Special Olympics Arkansas.

The full roster for Team Arkansas can be found on the official team webpage

“I have been training very hard in swimming. I have been focused on a healthy lifestyle. I am proud to be a member of Team Arkansas. I also love Walt Disney World. We are going to represent Arkansas really well. This USA Games is cool because my brother will be an assistant coach on the team too,” said Benjamin Prousnitzer, Team Special Olympics Arkansas Swimmer.

The Special Olympics USA Games, which is hosted every four years, will mark the largest humanitarian event in Florida’s history. The event will unite more than 5,500 athletes and coaches from all 50 states and the Caribbean. Over 10,000 volunteers will fill more than 20,000 volunteer shifts during the week.

It is anticipated over 125,000 families, friends and spectators will witness the athletic accomplishments in 19 Olympic-style team and individual sports and more than 30 events centered at ESPN Wide World of Sports at Walt Disney World Resort.

Special Olympics Arkansas follows competition advancement and selection criteria set forth by Special Olympics, Inc. and Special Olympics North America. These criteria exist to ensure a fair process is applied to all 19,500 Special Olympics Arkansas athletes. We wish all athletes well in their athletic endeavors year-round.

Special Olympics Arkansas is made up of many first-time attendees, according to officials. 60 athletes and unified partners and 20 coaches will attend their first USA Games in 2022. They will be accompanied by 16 coaches and 45 athletes and unified partners who have experienced an event of this size and will be able to mentor and assist the new attendees.

Special Olympics Arkansas does not charge any athlete or coach on Team Special Olympics Arkansas. The entire experience is expected to cost around $250,000. If you would like to support Team Special Olympics Arkansas please visit the official team webpage.