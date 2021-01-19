x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

State

Arkansas Senate OKs 'Stand Your Ground' bill, sends to House

The majority Republican Senate voted 27 to 7 on Tuesday for the measure that would remove the state's duty to retreat.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Senate has approved legislation easing restrictions on the use of deadly force in self-defense, sending the measure to the House. 

The majority Republican Senate voted 27 to 7 on Tuesday for the measure that would remove the state's duty to retreat.

The bill now heads to the majority Republican House. 

A similar measure failed before a Senate panel two years ago, but has moved more easily through the Legislature after groups that opposed it in 2019 said they're neutral on the latest version. 

Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson has not said whether he supports the legislation. 

RELATED: Arkansas Senate panel advances 'Stand Your Ground' bill

RELATED: Gov. Hutchinson announces 'Ready for Life' initiative to help Arkansas workforce