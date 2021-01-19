Arkansas Senate OKs 'Stand Your Ground' bill, sends to House

The majority Republican Senate voted 27 to 7 on Tuesday for the measure that would remove the state's duty to retreat.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Senate has approved legislation easing restrictions on the use of deadly force in self-defense, sending the measure to the House.

The majority Republican Senate voted 27 to 7 on Tuesday for the measure that would remove the state's duty to retreat.

The bill now heads to the majority Republican House.

A similar measure failed before a Senate panel two years ago, but has moved more easily through the Legislature after groups that opposed it in 2019 said they're neutral on the latest version.