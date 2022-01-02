Arkansas National Guard deployed ahead of winter storm in the state

We could see up to 30 National Guard troops in Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley as winter storms make their way into the area.

ARKANSAS, USA — Governor Asa Hutchinson has activated members of the Arkansas National Guard across the state ahead of incoming winter storms that could leave our area covered in snow and ice.

We will see up to 30 National Guard troops stationed throughout Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley this week.

Gov. Hutchinson says it's best to get ahead of the storms while we can, making it easier to mobilize troops. Statewide more than 80 National Guard members are being called to help Arkansas State Police with any road rescues, removing fallen trees and more.

The governor has also signed an executive order allotting $250,000 in anticipation of recovery efforts from the upcoming winter weather. Gov. Hutchinson says he's worried about the potential ice threat, urging Arkansans to stay off of the roads if possible.

Ice could weigh heavy on tree limbs causing them to break, creating power outages and causing trouble on the roads.

"I encourage everyone to look at travel plans and minimize those if there is an ice event," Gov. Hutchinson said, "Be prepared and have a basic emergency supply kit along with a family emergency plan."

Officials with the Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) say they have already checked their equipment and are as ready as they can be. Local road crews in the River Valley and Oklahoma are monitoring conditions as well.

In Sequoyah County, officials are meeting with schools and road crews to discuss safety measures. Many say they are worried about stranded drivers on the roads.

