Medical marijuana sales continue to grow in Arkansas, $242 million spent to obtain over 36,000 pounds

ARKANSAS, USA — Editor's Note: The video attached is from October 2020.
Medical marijuana sales did not slump in 2020 like many industries across the state did due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the first medical marijuana dispensary opened in mid-2019, Arkansans have spent $242 million to obtain 36,656 pounds of pot.
There are currently 32 dispensaries operating in the state, with six that are working toward an opening, according to Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission.
66,638 Arkansans currently have active patient cards, data from the Arkansas Department of Health shows.
Hardin says that overall, medical marijuana patients in Arkansas are spending approximately $665,000 a day on purchases.
The ReLeaf Center in Bentonville, which first opened in the summer of 2019, is leading the charge in sales with the company selling nearly 4,000 pounds of medical marijuana less than two years in operation.
A complete list of medical marijuana sales by dispensary can be found below:
- Suite 443 (Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10, 2019, the company sold 2,345.49 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) first opened on Sunday, May 12, 2019, the company sold 3,622.93 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20, 2019, the company sold 707.69 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27, 2019, the company sold 538.62 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Hensley Wellness Center (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, the company sold 1,862.70 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11, 2019, the company sold 1,859.06 pounds of medical marijuana.
- ReLeaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, the company sold 3,993.25 pounds of medical marijuana.
- The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, August 15, 2019, the company sold 2,310.29 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Acanza (Fayetteville) first opened on Saturday, September 14, 2019, the company sold 2,577.79 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Harvest (Conway) first opened on Friday, October 11, 2019, the company sold 2,357.64 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville) opened on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, the company sold 1,892.97 pounds of medical marijuana.
- NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland) opened on Monday, December 9, 2019, the company sold 1,893.25 pounds of medical marijuana.
- 420 Dispensary (Russellville) opened on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, the company sold 732.32 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Fort Cannabis (Fort Smith) opened on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, the company sold 1,592.87 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Red River Remedy (Texarkana) opened on Friday, January 10, 2020, the company sold 581.22 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Bloom Medicinals (Texarkana) opened on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, the company sold 215.33 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Plant Family Therapeutics (Mountain Home) opened on Monday, February 3, 2020, the company sold 1,845.85 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Little Rock House of Cannabis (Little Rock) opened on Friday, February 14, 2020, the company sold 442.88 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Herbology (Little Rock) opened on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, the company sold 435.05 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Custom Cannabis (Alexander) opened on Thursday, March 5, 2020, the company sold 637.45 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood) opened on March 17, 2020, the company sold 2,345.00 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Body and Mind Dispensary (formerly Comprehensive Care Group) opened on April 27, 2020, the company sold 202.92 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Delta Cannabis (West Memphis) opened on July 1, 2020, the company sold 459.88 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Arkansas Patient Services Company (Monticello) opened on July 4, 2020, the company sold 147.22 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Enlightened Cannabis for People, Arkadelphia opened on July 16, 2020, the company sold 103.48 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Enlightened Cannabis for People, Heber Springs opened on July 17, 2020, the company sold 169.68 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Enlightened Cannabis for People, Morrilton opened on August 3, 2020, the company sold 149.03 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Enlightened Cannabis for People, Clarksville opened on August 7, 2020, the company sold 114.11 pounds of medical marijuana.
- THF Investors Dispensary (West Memphis) opened on August 26, 2020, the company sold 71.91 pounds of medical marijuana.
- High Bank Cannabis (Pine Bluff) opened on October 9, 2020, the company sold 282.51 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Zen Leaf (El Dorado) opened on October 22, 2020, the company sold 128.00 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Spring River Dispensary (Hardy) opened on January 7, 2021, the company sold 38.46 pounds of medical marijuana.