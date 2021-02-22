Medical marijuana sales continue to grow in Arkansas, $242 million spent to obtain over 36,000 pounds

Medical marijuana patients in Arkansas are spending approximately $665,000 a day on purchases.

ARKANSAS, USA — Editor's Note: The video attached is from October 2020.

Medical marijuana sales did not slump in 2020 like many industries across the state did due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the first medical marijuana dispensary opened in mid-2019, Arkansans have spent $242 million to obtain 36,656 pounds of pot.

There are currently 32 dispensaries operating in the state, with six that are working toward an opening, according to Scott Hardin, spokesperson for the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission.

66,638 Arkansans currently have active patient cards, data from the Arkansas Department of Health shows.

Hardin says that overall, medical marijuana patients in Arkansas are spending approximately $665,000 a day on purchases.

The ReLeaf Center in Bentonville, which first opened in the summer of 2019, is leading the charge in sales with the company selling nearly 4,000 pounds of medical marijuana less than two years in operation.

A complete list of medical marijuana sales by dispensary can be found below: