Arkansas has sold over 40,000 pounds of medical marijuana since 2019

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansans have bought over 40,000 pounds of medical marijuana since the first dispensary was opened in the state in 2019.
According to Scott Hardin, the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission spokesperson, Arkansans have spent $285 million to obtain 42,769 pounds of medical marijuana as of Sunday, April 11, 2021.
32 dispensaries are operating in the state, with another six working on opening still. 12 dispensaries have now reached at least 2,000 pounds in sales.
The Releaf Center in Bentonville leads medical marijuana sales in Arkansas (4,618.88 pounds).
Over the last 30 days, patients have spent an average of $880,000 each day on medical marijuana purchases, Hardin reports.
There are currently 74,779 active medical marijuana patient cards in Arkansas.
You can view total medical marijuana sales by active dispensaries below.
- Suite 443 (Hot Springs) first opened on Friday, May 10, 2019, the company sold 2,790.58 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Green Springs Medical (Hot Springs) first opened on Sunday, May 12, 2019, the company sold 3,888.40 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Arkansas Natural Products (Clinton) first opened on Thursday, June 20, 2019, the company sold 848.28 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Greenlight Dispensary (Helena) first opened on Thursday, June 27, 2019, the company sold 569.70 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Native Green Hensley (Hensley) first opened on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, the company sold 2,024.23 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Fiddler’s Green (Mountain View) first opened on Thursday, July 11, 2019, the company sold 2,066.67 pounds of medical marijuana.
- The Releaf Center (Bentonville) first opened on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, the company sold 4,618.88 pounds of medical marijuana.
- The Source (Bentonville) first opened on Thursday, August 15, 2019, the company sold 2,582.93 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Acanza (Fayetteville) first opened on Saturday, September 14, 2019, the company sold 2,889.48 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Harvest (Conway) first opened on Friday, October 11, 2019, the company sold 2,650.48 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Purspirit Cannabis (Fayetteville) opened on Wednesday, November 20, 2019, the company sold 2,234.01 pounds of medical marijuana.
- NEA Full Spectrum (Brookland) opened on Monday, December 9, 2019, the company sold 2,207.06 pounds of medical marijuana.
- 420 Dispensary (Russellville) opened on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, the company sold 830.42 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Fort Cannabis (Fort Smith) opened on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, the company sold 1,894.02 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Red River Remedy (Texarkana) opened on Friday, January 10, 2020, the company sold 689.63 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Bloom Medicinals (Texarkana) opened on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, the company sold 259.42 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Plant Family Therapeutics (Mountain Home) opened on Monday, February 3, 2020, the company sold 2,260.26 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Capital City Medicinals (Little Rock) opened on Friday, February 14, 2020, the company sold 516.39 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Herbology (Little Rock) opened on Wednesday, February 26, 2020, the company sold 544.33 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Custom Cannabis (Alexander) opened on Thursday, March 5, 2020, the company sold 780.30 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Natural Relief Dispensary (Sherwood) opened on March 17, 2020, the company sold 2,862.28 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Body and Mind Dispensary (formerly Comprehensive Care Group) opened on April 27, 2020, the company sold 255.22 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Delta Cannabis (West Memphis) opened on July 1, 2020, the company sold 643.58 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Arkansas Patient Services Company (Monticello) opened on July 4, 2020, the company sold 191.02 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Enlightened Cannabis for People, Arkadelphia opened on July 16, 2020, the company sold 139.17 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Enlightened Cannabis for People, Heber Springs opened on July 17, 2020, the company sold 235.17 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Enlightened Cannabis for People, Morrilton opened on August 3, 2020, the company sold 214.25 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Enlightened Cannabis for People, Clarksville opened on August 7, 2020, the company sold 176.12 pounds of medical marijuana.
- THF Investors Dispensary (West Memphis) opened on August 26, 2020, the company sold 102.05 pounds of medical marijuana.
- High Bank Cannabis (Pine Bluff) opened on October 9, 2020, the company sold 477.82 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Zen Leaf (El Dorado) opened on October 22, 2020, the company sold 189.04 pounds of medical marijuana.
- Spring River Dispensary (Hardy) opened on January 7, 2021, the company sold 138.50 pounds of medical marijuana.