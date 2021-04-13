Arkansas has sold over 40,000 pounds of medical marijuana since 2019

Over the last 30 days, patients have spent an average of $880,000 each day on medical marijuana purchases.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansans have bought over 40,000 pounds of medical marijuana since the first dispensary was opened in the state in 2019.

According to Scott Hardin, the Arkansas Medical Marijuana Commission spokesperson, Arkansans have spent $285 million to obtain 42,769 pounds of medical marijuana as of Sunday, April 11, 2021.

32 dispensaries are operating in the state, with another six working on opening still. 12 dispensaries have now reached at least 2,000 pounds in sales.

The Releaf Center in Bentonville leads medical marijuana sales in Arkansas (4,618.88 pounds).

There are currently 74,779 active medical marijuana patient cards in Arkansas.

You can view total medical marijuana sales by active dispensaries below.