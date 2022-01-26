x
FBI identifies Arkansas man shot dead after firing at agents

Michael Neuman was shot while agents were trying to arrest him on a felon-in-possession charge and to conduct searches.

JONESBORO, Ark. — The FBI has identified a 31-year-old Arkansas man who was fatally shot after firing at agents during an operation in Jonesboro earlier this month. 

The FBI on Wednesday said Michael Neuman was shot on Jan. 12 while agents were conducting a joint operation with local police to arrest him on a felon-in-possession charge and to conduct searches. 

The FBI said Neuman fired at agents who approached him at his workplace to execute an arrest warrant. 

FBI agents fired back at Neuman and he was pronounced dead at the scene. No FBI agents were injured in the incident.

