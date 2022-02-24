Arkansas lawmakers react to Russian invasion of Ukraine

Sirens in Ukraine wailed as Russian troops rolled across the border in a wide-range attack.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas lawmakers are reacting to the news that Russia has invaded its neighboring country of Ukraine.

Governor Asa Hutchinson released the following statement on Twitter:

"An invasion of a sovereign nation cannot stand uncontested. I hope you’ll join me tonight in praying for the people of Ukraine and for a unified allied response."

Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge issued a short statement on Twitter:

"Putin’s unprovoked war must face severe consequences. Join me in prayer for the people of Ukraine."

Senator Tom Cotton reacted on Twitter saying:

"Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked, naked war of aggression must face the most severe consequences. I urge President Biden to finally impose these consequences. And I join all Arkansans in praying for the safety of innocent Ukrainians."

Senator John Boozman:

"We pray for the people of Ukraine as their freedom and safety are under grave assault. History will show they have not sought this conflict, but are justified in defending their sovereignty with courage and clarity.

When Congress reconvenes, we must and will impose stringent sanctions on Russia – particularly on President Putin, his inner circle and others who benefit from his malicious behavior – in response to this unlawful invasion."

Representative Steve Womack:

“Weakness inflames evil. Putin has launched an unprovoked war against Ukraine. The forcible invasion and attack of a sovereign nation is illegal and a dangerous affront to the international community. America, Europe, and NATO must confront these actions with strong, swift, and decisive consequences. The red line of standing up for freedom—and for our allies like Ukraine—cannot be allowed to vanish. We must stand unequivocally with the Ukrainian people.”

In Moscow's most aggressive attack since the invasion of Afghanistan in 1979, Russia launched a wide-range attack on Ukraine Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes. The fallout from the attacks is already being felt around the world with stocks lowering and gas prices rising.

The "full-scale war" by Russia could change the geopolitical order of eastern Europe. U.S. President Joe Biden and the European Union have promised more sanctions against Russia as troops invade Ukraine.

President Biden has pledged further sanctions on Russia as President Vladimir Putin warned of "consequences" if any country interferes with its attack on Ukraine. President Biden is expected to speak on the matter Thursday, Feb. 24. Global powers have said they will not intervene militarily to defend Ukraine, though NATO mobilized more troops to move toward eastern Europe.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.