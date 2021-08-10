Arkansas lawmakers discuss bill that would protect workers from disclosing vaccination status

If the bill passed, companies would not be able to retaliate against a worker who refused to provide their vaccination status.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas lawmakers met Tuesday (Aug. 10) to discuss Senate Bill 719, which would keep private businesses in the state from requiring employees to reveal their COVID-19 vaccination status.

If passed, the bill would also declare an emergency and establish a grant program that would provide restitution for Arkansans. Companies would not be able to retaliate against a worker who refused to provide their vaccination status.

Lawmakers discussed the bill in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee and both the Senate and House Insurance and Commerce.

The committee listed 13 employers and Arkansas leaders to speak including Randy Zook, CEO of the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce, Tom Brower, Senior Vice President of Tyson Foods' Health and Safety division and Jennifer A. Dillaha, MD, Chief Medical Officer of the Arkansas Department of Health.

Springdale-based Tyson Foods said Tuesday (Aug. 3) that it would require its U.S. workforce to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Spokesman Derek Burleson said that mandate would affect approximately 120,000 processing plant and corporate office workers and about half of them have already received the COVID-19 vaccine.