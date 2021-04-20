x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

State

Arkansas lawmakers break deadlock, approve Medicaid budget

The Senate last month had approved the budget bill, but it failed in the House four times in the past week.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Arkansas House has voted to keep the state’s Medicaid expansion for another year, breaking a deadlock that left the program’s future uncertain. 

The House voted 78-15 Tuesday to approve the budget for Medicaid and the expansion program. 

The vote sends the legislation to Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s desk. The measure needed at least 75 votes to advance. 

The Senate last month had approved the budget bill, but it failed in the House four times in the past week.

Arkansas’ Medicaid expansion has sharply divided the Republican majorities in the Legislature since it was first approved in 2013.

RELATED: President Biden releases $1.5T 2022 federal budget proposal

RELATED: Oklahoma House passes transgender sports ban