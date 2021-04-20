Arkansas lawmakers break deadlock, approve Medicaid budget

The Senate last month had approved the budget bill, but it failed in the House four times in the past week.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — The Arkansas House has voted to keep the state’s Medicaid expansion for another year, breaking a deadlock that left the program’s future uncertain.

The House voted 78-15 Tuesday to approve the budget for Medicaid and the expansion program.

The vote sends the legislation to Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s desk. The measure needed at least 75 votes to advance.

The Senate last month had approved the budget bill, but it failed in the House four times in the past week.