Watch: Arkansas law enforcement task force submits final report to Gov. Hutchinson

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson is holding a news conference Thursday at 1 p.m. with members of the Task Force to Advance the State of Law Enforcement in Arkansas (TASLEA) on the submission of their final report. The TASLEA report will be presented with specific recommendations for the next legislative session in 2021.
The TASLEA was created to review Arkansas' standards for police training and operations in the wake of nationwide protests over police brutality and systemic racism.
