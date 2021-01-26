x
Arkansas judge rules against lawsuit challenging 11 p.m. curfew for bars and restaurants

An Arkansas judge has ruled against a lawsuit challenging the state's decision to close restaurants and bars serving alcohol at 11 p.m. due to Covid-19.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — An Arkansas judge has ruled against a lawsuit presented by a group of bar and restaurant owners in Northwest Arkansas challenging the state's 11 p.m. Covid-19 curfew for businesses that serve alcohol. 

Over a dozen establishments in Northwest Arkansas say they can't continue to make ends meet with the 11 p.m. curfew that's been imposed because of the coronavirus pandemic. 

“Certainly, if the curfew is renewed and the injunction doesn’t work, you will see a number of the bars shut their doors permanently,” Aaron Schauer, the Piano Bar on Dickson Street owner, told 5NEWS. 

Bar owners in the lawsuit have confirmed with 5NEWS that they plan to appeal the lawsuit with the Arkansas Supreme Court. 

This is a developing story.

