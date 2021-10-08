Arkansas increases COVID-19 vaccine administration reimbursement for physicians

Arkansas will be increasing the COVID-19 vaccine administration reimbursement rate for physicians from $40 to $100.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Gov. Asa Hutchinson held a media briefing Tuesday (Aug. 10) to discuss the continued rise of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations in Arkansas.

On Monday (Aug. 9) the state saw a record-high number of COVID-19 hospitalizations.

The governor discussed the low number of vaccinations being given to Medicaid beneficiaries stating 27,000 traditional Medicaid clients age 12 and up have been vaccinated for COVID-19. The state reports 4.3% of traditional Medicaid recipients are fully vaccinated.

Gov. Hutchinson says he wants more physicians to cooperate and encourage vaccines for Medicaid beneficiaries.

In an effort to increase vaccinations, Arkansas will be increasing the COVID-19 vaccine administration reimbursement rate for physicians from $40 to $100. This applies to all forms of the COVID-19 vaccine and will be billable to Medicaid, according to the governor.

Officials are hoping to make high-efficiency filtration masks available for students in public schools.

Gov. Hutchinson says he still is not in favor of a statewide mask mandate but would rather focus on vaccinations.

On Tuesday Arkansas reported the following COVID-19 data: