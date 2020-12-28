x
Arkansas' Hutchinson praises Trump in signing virus bill

Gov. Hutchinson is applauding President Trump for signing into law the bipartisan bill that will help Arkansans impacted by the virus.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is lauding President Donald Trump for signing into law a massive bipartisan bill that will divvy up billions of dollars for states to use for COVID-19 vaccinations and treatment.  

Hutchinson tweeted Monday that the money will help also Arkansas' small businesses, individuals, and schools. 

Arkansas' initial round of doses of COVID-19 shots started two weeks ago and went to health care workers.

The state announced last week that two facilities will be built to provide over 100 more hospital beds in case they are needed after the state hit a record high number of hospitalizations of COVID-19 patients. 

