Arkansas' Hutchinson praises Trump in signing virus bill

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is lauding President Donald Trump for signing into law a massive bipartisan bill that will divvy up billions of dollars for states to use for COVID-19 vaccinations and treatment.

Hutchinson tweeted Monday that the money will help also Arkansas' small businesses, individuals, and schools.

Arkansas' initial round of doses of COVID-19 shots started two weeks ago and went to health care workers.