Gov. Asa Hutchinson condemns attacks against Asian-Americans

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is speaking out against the rise of crimes against Asian-Americans in the United States.

"The hate-fueled targeting of Asian-Americans is a real concern to all who value fairness, diversity and tolerance. Let’s be sure to recognize the important contributions Asian-Americans make in Arkansas," Hutchinson tweeted.

His statement comes after a mass shooting in the Atlanta area in Georgia this week, where six of the eight people killed were Asian women. The shooter claimed he targeted the women because they worked at massage businesses and that he has a sex addiction. Police in Atlanta has not confirmed that the shootings were racially motivated.

Hundreds of Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders turned to social media to air their anger, claiming that the shooting was racially motivated, even if police aren't saying it.

Asian-Americans have also faced pandemic-fueled racist attacks over the last year. Many politicians, including former-President Trump and Arkansas Senator Tom Cotton, referring to COVID-19 as the "China virus."

Arkansas has no hate crime law, even though Gov. Hutchinson has continued to show support for one and has pushed lawmakers to draft legislation.