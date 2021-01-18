x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Fort Smith/Fayetteville News | 5newsonline KFSM 5NEWS | Get the local news and weather where you live from 5NEWS. Covering Fort Smith, Fayetteville, Bentonville, and all of Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley.

State

Gov. Hutchinson, health secretary receive COVID-19 vaccine

The 70-year-old Republican governor said he was being vaccinated in public to show state residents that the shot is a safe and effective way to curb the virus.
Credit: KTHV

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson and Secretary of Health Dr. José R. Romero have received their first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine. 

The 70-year-old Republican governor said during a televised event Monday that he was being vaccinated in public to show state residents that the shot is a safe and effective way to curb the novel coronavirus.  

The virus has caused more than 4,300 deaths in Arkansas. Hutchinson says "we can get through this COVID pandemic by everyone taking the vaccine when it is their turn.”  

The state Department of Health says 137,307 doses of the vaccine have been given.

RELATED: Where to get COVID-19 vaccine in Northwest Arkansas & River Valley

RELATED: U.S. states under tremendous strain as daily COVID-19 deaths rise amid winter surge