Arkansas governor approves 3% merit pay raises for workers

Nearly 26,000 state employees will be eligible for the raises.

ARKANSAS, USA — Thousands of Arkansas state employees will be eligible for pay raises based on performance.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday approved performance pay raises of as much as 3% for state employees, which he said is the largest merit pay increase offered since he took office in 2015.

He said $28 million in state and federal funds has been set aside for the performance raises.

Hutchinson praised the work of state employees during the coronavirus pandemic.