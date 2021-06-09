x
Arkansas governor approves 3% merit pay raises for workers

Nearly 26,000 state employees will be eligible for the raises.

ARKANSAS, USA — Thousands of Arkansas state employees will be eligible for pay raises based on performance.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Tuesday approved performance pay raises of as much as 3% for state employees, which he said is the largest merit pay increase offered since he took office in 2015.  

He said $28 million in state and federal funds has been set aside for the performance raises. 

Hutchinson praised the work of state employees during the coronavirus pandemic.  

Nearly 26,000 state employees will be eligible for the raises. 

