Arkansas DHS requests care-workers get a pay increase

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Human Services is requesting double-digit pay increases for direct-care workers at state institutions for the developmentally disabled.

The proposed changes in the 12-18% salary increase are in hopes to reduce employee turnover.

The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported the department's proposal includes five human development centers.

Part of the proposal would also offer free training for all employees to become certified nursing assistants and require the direct-care staff members from all five centers to achieve the certification by the end of the year.