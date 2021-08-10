Arkansas Democrats' chairman stepping down to head super PAC

Michael John Gray will become the executive director of Liberty and Justice for Arkansas, which launched in June with a digital ad opposing Sanders' bid for governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Democratic Party chairman is resigning to head a super PAC targeting former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders' bid for governor.

Michael John Gray announced Monday (Aug. 9) that he was stepping down effective Sept. 1.

