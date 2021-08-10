x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
State

Arkansas Democrats' chairman stepping down to head super PAC

Michael John Gray will become the executive director of Liberty and Justice for Arkansas, which launched in June with a digital ad opposing Sanders' bid for governor

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Democratic Party chairman is resigning to head a super PAC targeting former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders' bid for governor. 

Michael John Gray announced Monday (Aug. 9) that he was stepping down effective Sept. 1. 

Gray will become the executive director of Liberty and Justice for Arkansas, which launched in June with a digital ad opposing Sanders' bid for governor. 

Gray is a former state representative who has served as party chairman since April 2017.

RELATED: Sarah Huckabee Sanders at Grape Festival

RELATED: Sarah Huckabee Sanders shatters state record for most money ever raised in governor campaign