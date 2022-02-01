Poll: Marijuana legalization growing in popularity, higher threshold on ballot issues unpopular

Over 950 Arkansans were polled on the issue of legalizing recreational marijuana.

ARKANSAS, USA — A measure to broaden the legalization of marijuana has majority support among Arkansas voters, while a legislative effort to raise the passage threshold for ballot initiatives to 60% is opposed by a majority of voters.

New polling from Talk Business & Politics and Hendrix College tested public opinion on the issue of recreational marijuana and a legislative-referred proposal to raise ballot issue passage from a simple majority to 60%. In the latest survey, 961 likely Arkansas voters were asked:

Q: What do you think should be the legal status of marijuana in Arkansas – legal for use by adults 21 and over, legal only for medical purposes, or broadly illegal for any reason?

53.5% Legal for adults

32% Medical only

10.5% Illegal

4% Don’t know

Q: Earlier this year, the state legislature referred several constitutional amendments to the ballot for consideration by Arkansas voters in the November 2022 general election. One proposal would alter the current provisions for the passage of citizen introduced constitutional amendments or initiated acts by imposing a 60% threshold for passage, rather than a majority of votes cast. If the election were held today, would you vote for or against this constitutional amendment?

6.5% Definitely for

12.5% Probably for [19% for]

27% Probably against

26% Definitely against [53% against]

28% Don’t know

“With the prospect that a proposal to legalize recreational marijuana could be on the ballot this fall, we wanted to test voter attitudes on the issue. We also are gauging opinions on the change that could dramatically alter the ballot and initiative process. On both measures, we get a clear read on where voters stand today,” said Roby Brock, Talk Business & Politics editor-in-chief.

The most recent Talk Business & Politics-Hendrix College Poll, conducted Feb. 7-8, 2022, has released results on the most popular Razorback coach, job approval ratings for Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Sen. John Boozman, and President Joe Biden, and a hypothetical matchup between Republican gubernatorial candidate Sarah Huckabee Sanders and her opponents. On Wednesday, the poll will release results of voter attitudes towards business vaccine mandates.

