ARDOT awarded $42.7M for COVID-19 recovery

The funding will be used by the department for multiple expenditures regarding COVID-19.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) was awarded $42.7 in support of the state’s public transit systems.

The grant—totaling $42,742,893—comes from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which became law in March with the support of the Arkansas delegation.

The funding will be used by ARDOT for state and project administration, including leave for employees due to the reductions in service or the need to quarantine, operating expenses to maintain transit services and the purchase of personal protective equipment and cleaning supplies.