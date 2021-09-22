UPDATE: Amber Alert in Oklahoma canceled, child found safe

UPDATE: As of 8:50 a.m., the Amber Alert has been canceled. The child was located safe and a suspect is in custody.

NEWCASTLE, Okla. — UPDATE: As of 8:50 a.m., the Amber Alert has been canceled. The child was located safe and a suspect is in custody.

Original story:

An Amber Alert has been issued for a 10-year-old boy after a vehicle he was in was stolen from the parking lot of an Oklahoma casino.

According to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), around 4:20 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 22, a mother left her child in a vehicle while she went into the Newcastle Casino.