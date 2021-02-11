AMBER Alert issued for missing 5-year-old in Oklahoma

5-year-old Shashone Johnson went missing on Tuesday, Nov. 2. She may be with 42-year-old Jeremy Johnson traveling in a 2012 cream-colored Ford Escape.

MADILL, Oklahoma — An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 5-year-old girl in Oklahoma.

According to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children website, 5-year-old Shashone Johnson went missing on Tuesday, Nov. 2.

She was last seen wearing a tie-dye hoodie, jeans, a pink jacket and pink and blue socks with no shoes.

Officials say she may be with 42-year-old Jeremy Johnson traveling in a 2012 cream-colored Ford Escape with a Seminole Nation license plate with number 01S573.

Kerri Mankey with Oklahoma Highway Patrol says Jeremy is Shashone's non-custodial parent.

According to police, Jeremy used an EBT card at Loves Truck Stop in Madill, Oklahoma at 8:19 a.m. Tuesday. Police say they could be headed toward Dallas, Texas area.

Police say Jeremy has a history of mental illness and substance abuse.

Further details surrounding this case have not been released at this time.