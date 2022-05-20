AMBER Alert issued for 3 southeast Oklahoma children canceled

Update: Police say all three children have been found and are safe.

PITTSBURG COUNTY, Okla. — An AMBER Alert issued for three children out of Pittsburg County, Oklahoma has been canceled after all three were found safe.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP), the three children, a 10-month-old, 8-year-old and 10-year-old (their names have been removed from this article) were taken around 7:30 a.m. Friday, May 20 in McAlester, Oklahoma.

OHP says this was a "non-custodial abduction" and the suspects were Moises and Alexandria Aranda.

Police say Moises and the vehicle they were originally traveling in were located early on in the search. The children and Alexandria were still missing at that point, but have since been found. All three children are safe and both parents are in police custody.

Amber Alert for Pittsburg County has been cancelled. Children have been located and are safe. — OHP - Alerts (@OHPAlerts) May 20, 2022

