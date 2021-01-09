Amber Alert issued for 3-month-old in Oklahoma City canceled

An Amber Alert for 3-month-old Leyla Rivera has been canceled, according to the Oklahoma City Police Department.

OKLAHOMA CITY — An Amber Alert issued for a 3-month-old baby in Oklahoma City has been canceled.

According to the Oklahoma City Police Department (OCPD), 3-month-old Leyla Rivera was taken by her mother, 20-year-old Midaysia Highwalker, around 2:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 2.

Police say Highwalker made "threatening remarks," leading authorities to believe Leyla was possibly in danger.

The Oklahoma City Police Department only stated that Rivera had been found, but did not provide further details about her condition or if Highwalker was arrested.