AG Rutledge warns Arkansans to keep personal information safe online

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is warning Arkansans about how their personal information can become compromised online.

Along with personal information being needed to make an online purchase or sign up for a subscription, that information can become compromised by other common mistakes.

Rutledge says this includes "fun" quizzes or surveys on social media that ask you to share the name of your first pet, the first street you lived on or the name of your favorite teacher.

Once this information is put online, it can become vulnerable, compromised or stolen.

Rutledge says hackers have been known to infiltrate online businesses, leading to data breaches, which can cause private information to be stolen.

“Con artists will work overtime to steal your information and identity,” Rutledge said. “It is important Arkansans take the necessary steps to protect their personal information and privacy in the digital age.”

AG Rutledge released the following tips from the Federal Trade Commission for Arkansans who believe their information has been compromised online:

Review each of your three credit reports at least once a year. It's easy, and it's free.

Read your credit card and bank statements carefully and often. Contact your credit card or bank immediately if you notice errors or have concerns.

Know your payment due dates.

If a bill doesn't show up when you expect it, look into it.

Shred any documents with personal and financial information.

Before making an online purchase, check out the company first. Read the reviews and Google the name of the company along with the word “scam” or “complaint.”

Resist the urge to take social media quizzes or surveys that ask you to share personal information.

Report any lost, stolen, or compromised identification cards to appropriate authorities, such as local law enforcement and the Arkansas Revenue office.

For more information on preventing identity theft, you can visit the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection page at ArkansasAG.gov or the Federal Trade Commission’s website.

In Arkansas, Committing identity theft is a felony that could lead to incarceration, fines up to $25,000 and restitution.