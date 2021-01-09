AG Rutledge gives $500K to law enforcement public safety equipment grant program

“As Arkansas’s Chief Law Enforcement Officer, my administration has provided more than $17 million to support our men and women in blue who hold the line to protect all Arkansans from harm,” said Attorney General Rutledge. “Defunding the police has never been the answer; defending and investing in our dedicated law enforcement is how we make Arkansas stronger. This is the State doubling down on our law enforcement and it is imperative that agencies immediately apply for these funding opportunities.”