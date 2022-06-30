AAA: Most expensive Independence Day gas prices ever

AAA expects 42 million Americans to travel by car this 4th of July weekend, despite national gas prices being $1.74 more per average gallon compared to last year.

Example video title will go here for this video

ARKANSAS, USA — Despite national gas prices being $1.74 more per average gallon compared to 2021, Americans will hit the roads in record numbers this July 4th weekend.

This weekend AAA expects 42 million Americans to travel by car, the most on record for that mode of travel during the holiday. However, Arkansas statewide gas price average is $4.41 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel but is the 4th lowest gas price average in the country, according to AAA.

AAA tips to save money on fuel:

Slow down and drive the speed limit. Higher speeds result in more aerodynamic drag.

Avoid “jackrabbit” starts and hard accelerations. These actions greatly increase fuel consumption.

Use cruise control on the highway to help maintain a constant speed and save fuel. However, never use cruise control on slippery roads because a loss of vehicle control could result.

Minimize your use of air conditioning.

Avoid extended idling to warm up the engine, even in colder temperatures. It’s unnecessary and wastes fuel.

Maintain your car according to the manufacturer’s recommendations. Regular service will ensure optimum fuel economy.

Make sure your tires are properly maintained and inflated to the correct level.

When driving in town, adjust your speed to “time” the traffic lights. This reduces repeated braking and acceleration that consume additional fuel.

When approaching a red light or stop sign, take your foot off the gas early and allow your car to coast down to a slower speed until it is time to brake.

Download the AAA App to find the cheapest gas prices near you.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.