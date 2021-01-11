Small plane crashes in Forrest City, killing pilot

The 71-year-old pilot, Larry Cox of Forrest City, died in the crash, which is still under investigation.

FORREST CITY, Ark. — One person was killed when a small aircraft veered out of control and crashed while landing at an eastern Arkansas airport.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine Cessna 150 was landing at Forrest City Municipal Airport when the aircraft veered off the runway and crashed about 9:30 a.m. Sunday.

The St. Francis County coroner said the 71-year-old pilot, Larry Cox of Forrest City, died in the crash.