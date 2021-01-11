x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
State

Small plane crashes in Forrest City, killing pilot

The 71-year-old pilot, Larry Cox of Forrest City, died in the crash, which is still under investigation.

FORREST CITY, Ark. — One person was killed when a small aircraft veered out of control and crashed while landing at an eastern Arkansas airport. 

The Federal Aviation Administration says the single-engine Cessna 150 was landing at Forrest City Municipal Airport when the aircraft veered off the runway and crashed about 9:30 a.m. Sunday. 

The St. Francis County coroner said the 71-year-old pilot, Larry Cox of Forrest City, died in the crash. 

A passenger escaped without injury. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

RELATED: Assistant director of Baldwin film fired from Northwest Arkansas movie set after gun went off

RELATED: One person injured in Fort Smith shooting, suspect arrested

In Other News

New design for Arkansas conservation plate announced