State working in Jonesboro to create COVID-safe shelters

JONESBORO, Ark. — About 16% of the 426 Arkansans testing positive for COVID-19 are healthcare workers, Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Nate Smith said Sunday (March 29). He also said the state is working in Jonesboro to create safe shelters in response to the tornado that hit the city Sunday evening.

COVID-19 cases in Arkansas totaled 426 as of early afternoon Sunday, up from 404 on Saturday. The number of deaths rose from five to six on Sunday. The number of COVID patients hospitalized in Arkansas was 43 on Sunday, down from 48 on Saturday. As of Sunday at 1 p.m., there were 132,637 U.S. cases and 2,197 deaths. Globally, there were 704,095 cases and 32,137 deaths.

Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who was set to leave Sunday’s press conference and travel to Jonesboro to tour the tornado damage, said he is encouraged Arkansas is not accelerating with positive cases as fast as other parts of the country. He said that could be a sign social distancing rules are working