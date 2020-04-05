x
State to reopen 'Arkansas Ready for Business' grant program application

The $55 million state-administered fund to help Arkansas small businesses will be open tomorrow and Wednesday.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Arkansas Ready for Business grant program that was announced by Gov. Hutchinson on Wednesday, April 29, and then later closed within the hour after going beyond the limit of the program, will reopen on Tuesday (May 5) and Wednesday (May 6).

The $55 million grant program will be open to all industry sectors, with $1,000 per full-time employee and a $100,000 cap per company.

Hutchinson said that the original $15 million state-administered fund to help Arkansas small businesses reopen took applications "prematurely."

Credit: Arkansas government

Officials say the process to apply will be simple and all you will need is a driver's license, signed W-9 and a certificate of good standing.

"Everyone has been adversely affect and made sacrifices at some level," Hutchinson said. "But Arkansans met the challenge responsibly and with compassion. That is why we are now able to begin jump-starting the economy, which was booming before the coronavirus arrived."

You can get more information on the program by clicking here.

