State Senator, educator gives state a ‘C’ for pandemic response, concerned about school reopening

State Sen. Linda Chesterfield, D-Little Rock says the state’s approach to dealing with COVID-19 has been sporadic and uneven.
State Sen. Linda Chesterfield, D-Little Rock – a retired educator, leader with the Arkansas Education Association, and member of the Senate Education Committee – says the state’s approach to dealing with COVID-19 has been sporadic and uneven.

“I think at best we’re getting a C. I think we could have an A. I think we’re moving toward a B now, now that we are being required by the governor to have everybody mask up,” Chesterfield said.

“I think we’re dealing with it in fits and starts. I think the decision to open up quickly is a mistake, was a mistake. I think the governor’s moving in the right direction now by issuing a statewide mask-wearing mandate. But I worry in that we’re so busily trying to open up an economy that is not going to work unless we get the virus under control. And I think that’s what so many people are failing to understand: if you can’t get the virus under control, you can’t open up the economy,” she said.

