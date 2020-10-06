Funeral procession for retired St. Louis police captain who was murdered during looting

The private funeral for David Dorn's family, dignitaries and police personnel was held at the Saint Louis Friendly Temple

ST. LOUIS — A beloved retired St. Louis police captain who was murdered during a night of looting will be laid to rest on Wednesday.

The private funeral for family, dignitaries and police personnel was held at the Saint Louis Friendly Temple at 5553 Dr. Martin Luther King Dr. Dorn will be buried following the funeral at Valhalla Cemetery in St. Louis.

On Tuesday, hundreds of people gathered to say goodbye to Dorn at a public visitation. The line stretched down the street as people poured into his visitation.

Dorn served the St. Louis community for more than 40 years in law enforcement. He was with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department for 38 years and then was the Chief in Moline Acres for five years.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt, to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and Governor Mike Parson, were among the people who paid their respects to Dorn.

Dorn's sister, Christine McQueen, said she's happy they caught the man accused in her brother's murder. But she doesn't hold a grudge.

"His body is gone, but he's still here with me. So that young man didn't take everything you know, he will always be here and no one can take that," McQueen said.

On June 7, 24-year-old Stephan Cannon was charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary and three counts of armed criminal action as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with Dorn's murder.