Springdale, Little Rock top cities with known COVID-19 cases and active cases

Springdale and Little Rock are the top Arkansas cities in terms of cumulative known COVID-19 cases since the pandemic hit Arkansas in March and in terms of active cases, respectively, according to updated data from the Arkansas Center for Health Improvement.

The city-level data provided by ACHI was updated Thursday (July 30) to include the number of active cases in cities with 10 or more active cases. ACHI President and CEO Dr. Joe Thompson said excluding cities with 10 or fewer cases reduces concerns about patient privacy.

Following are the top 10 cities with known cumulative COVID cases according to ACHI.

Springdale: 4,831

Little Rock: 2,362

Rogers: 2,345

Fort Smith, 1,289

Russellville: 847

Jonesboro: 835

Conway: 811

Fayetteville: 790

DeQueen: 786

North Little Rock: 730