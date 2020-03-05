Sports Leagues Cancel As Start To Season Is Further Delayed

Youth and team sports will have to wait another few weeks to officially find out if they can play this season.

Governor Hutchinson says mid-to-late May is when he will make that decision.

The Governor says no team sports will be played before May 31. For some leagues, that's past the date of any last scheduled games, meaning they would not be able to start their season.

5NEWS spoke to a Gravette Baseball and Softball League about what this delay has meant for them.

“We don’t want anyone to get sick and we couldn’t guarantee that,” said Lauren Hatfield, Secretary for Gravette Baseball and Softball League.

Gravette Baseball and Softball League canceled their season because starting up after May 31 would be too challenging for everyone involved.

“We would have to do masks we have to do social distancing between all the children we would have to make sure that anybody understands the social distancing it would be so much work,” says Hatfield.

Practices started in March, games were played in April and would end in May.

There were 307 players signed up to play this season.

“My son plays baseball too and he was looking forward to it, I was looking forward to it I know a lot of parents were looking forward to it,” said Hatfield.

“ We don’t really know when seasons gonna come back around but we’re hoping pretty fast,” said Kelsey Pembleton, with Northwest Arkansas Legions.

15-year-old Kelsey Pembleton plays catch for Gravette High School and Northwest Arkansas Legions. Her school season was cancelled, but she is anticipating a start sometime later in the summer for her travel ball league.

“I look forward to softball because that’s what I do all the time,” said Pembleton.

Hatfields says sports would be a good distraction from the coronavirus and would have been an easy way for kids to get out of the house.

“They need to be playing I, need to be with other kids especially because they haven’t been in school so again it was a super hard decision for our league,” said Hatfield.