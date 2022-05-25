Here's how to help those injured in the Uvalde school shooting

At least 21 people died in the Robb Elementary School shooting, including 19 children and one teacher.

UVALDE, Texas — Victims of Tuesday's mass shooting are in need of assistance and two blood drives have been set up so far for Texans looking to donate.

The University Health system, based out of San Antonio, says its donor rooms have availability for the next several days.

More information on how you can donate is available on their website.

South Texas' primary blood bank, the South Texas Blood and Tissue Center, has also organized a blood drive for Wednesday in Uvalde at the Herby Ham Activity Center.

Walk-ins are welcome for those in the area. Interested donors can also make an appointment ahead of time through their website.

Folks around Houston are also asked to donate blood as the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center works closely with the Blood and Tissue Center.

While blood hasn't been requested, they say this tragedy highlights the importance of always having blood available.

The Uvalde CISD tweeted Wednesday morning about a memorial fund for the victims. Anyone can donate through the First State Bank of Uvalde.

Robb Elementary Memorial Fund

An account has been opened at First State Bank of Uvalde for the families of Robb Elementary. If you would like to donate, you can do so at any FSB branch. pic.twitter.com/CRW1KNTyAF — Uvalde CISD (@Uvalde_CISD) May 25, 2022

