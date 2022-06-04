What Springdale is asking those impacted by tornado to do while waiting on federal relief

It’s been exactly one week since tornadoes touched down in Northwest Arkansas. Injuring several people and causing damage to homes and businesses.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Next week the Arkansas Department of Emergency Management (ADEM) will be out conducting a damage assessment. It will speak with homeowners and business owners about the damage they have seen.

To make the process go smoother, they are asking that people contact their insurance company and keep a copy of their insurance policy on hand. If you had any work done to your home or business, they ask that you keep those receipts.

“If you have work done at your house and pay for that, that will help Arkansas Department of Emergency Management and Red Cross and their assessments as we try to determine damage,” said Doug Sprouse, Springdale Mayor

This will be important in helping ADEM understand estimated damage costs and understand what thresholds Washington County meets for relief.

As you clean up, the City of Springdale wants you to know they are doing what they can to help with the cleanup. However, to get your debris picked up you must place it towards the edge of your yard and it must be less than four feet. They do this because they say they are not allowed to clear from private property.

For renters and those who live in apartments, they ask that you contact your landlord about debris pickup.

“They’re going to have to get that work done if volunteers can’t get to it,” said Mayor Sprouse. “They’re going to have to hire a tree service and get in there and help you.”

Homeowners can give public works a call to stop in case their neighborhood was missed.

Mayor Sprouse says the work that has already been done wouldn't be possible without all the volunteers that showed up.

“We’ve been told by people who’ve worked these disasters all over the country that the support has been strong, “said Mayor Sprouse. “The support is always strong and usually around here, Springdale was here, and I know when I talk about Springdale I’m not just talking about Springdale. I’m talking about Northwest Arkansas and beyond. The state, the county, the governor’s office. They have been tremendous help and support.”

While the support has been great, he says there is always a need for more volunteers by getting involved with a local church or the red cross to volunteer.

“We’ll continue to do what we can as a city to clean up and try to connect people with needs," said Sprouse.

