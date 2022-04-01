Tyson Foods gives one million meals to NWA community after EF-3 tornado

Volunteers through Northwest Arkansas are helping distribute one million meals donated by Tyson Foods after a tornado ripped through the area.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale-based Tyson Foods is donating one million meals to those in need after an EF-3 tornado ripped through the area.

The tornado left destruction in its path through Northwest Arkansas in the early morning hours of Wednesday, March 30. Tyson is donating more than 250,000 pounds of protein to support its hometown after the natural disaster.

Victims, volunteers and first responders can all receive free meals from the company.

Tyson employees impacted by the storms can apply to the company's Helping Hands program which offers financial assistance following a disaster or personal hardship.

“We’re deeply saddened by the damage here in our hometown of Springdale and want to do our part to help the people affected,” said John R. Tyson, Executive Vice President and Chief Sustainability Officer, Tyson Foods. “We’re working with our local community partners to amplify their support and do our best to help those in need.”

With the help of volunteers from the Jones Center, the Treehouse Pantry and the Springdale School District, food products and hot meals were distributed shortly after the tornado passed.

“Tyson Foods has been a longtime supporter of the district and we appreciate its efforts to meet the needs of our students and families who have been impacted by this storm,” said Jared Cleveland, Superintendent of Springdale Schools. “Tyson helped establish the Treehouse Pantry as a resource for our district and through the company’s volunteer efforts and protein donations, the pantry is also serving as a key part of our disaster response.”

The company is also collaborating with other non-profit organizations including Feed The 479, Hope Distributors, the Northwest Arkansas Food Bank and the Springdale Church of God to distribute food to the community.

Tyson says volunteers with the company will also help with clean-up efforts in Springdale.

