Tornado cleanup continues in Springdale as victims look for financial relief

Crews with Springdale Public Works are continuing to clean up the areas hit hardest by the EF-3 tornado last week.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The cleanup in Springdale continues as people work to rebuild their lives and figure out what's next after the EF-3 tornado.

"I know it's never going to happen fast enough,” said Springdale Mayor Doug Sprouse. “But please know that the city, the county, and the state, we're trying to move everything as fast as we can."

They are in the process of seeing if Washington County qualifies for federal aid. However, for those impacted like Kristy Miller, it's not happening soon enough.

"You can look around. It's obvious. So, why is it a problem declaring this as a disaster?" said Miller.

Early next week the Arkansas State Department of Emergency Management (ADEM) is expected to assess the damage done.

"Talking with property owners, talking with residents, looking at damage," said Mayor Sprouse.

Mayor Sprouse says this should take a couple of days. Homeowners and renters with damage need to contact their insurance and keep their policies on hand. If they paid someone to help with any type of tornado damage, they need to keep the documentation.

"Because we have to come up with a total property damage estimate," Mayor Sprouse said.

Once that happens, the ADEM will meet with the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to see if the damage meets its threshold qualifications.

“If the damage does not meet those thresholds then there are still some opportunities for some state aid," said Mayor Sprouse.

In the meantime, the city and county are relying on help from the Red Cross.

"Whatever it takes to help people and to bounce back on their feet during this time, Red Cross is appreciative to be able to be in the community," said John Brimley with Red Cross of Arkansas.

Residents like Miller appreciate the help, however, say it's only temporary.

“They're staying in a home that they shouldn’t be in,” Miller said. “They need the help."

Springdale says they are also in the process of removing debris and ask that you place debris at the edge of your yard so they can come to get it.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.