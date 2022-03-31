Students, teachers back in class after tornado damages Springdale elementary school

Students and teachers at George Elementary in Springdale, Ark., are back in class just one day after their school was hit by an EF-3 tornado.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Thursday, March 30, students and staff a George Elementary School in Springdale returned to school.

George Elementary School Principal Justin Swope called the past two days a whirlwind after the tornado tore through his school’s gym, leveling it.

“This a traumatic experience even though they weren’t on-site, “said Swope. “Just the anxiety going through what all happened yesterday and not knowing what’s going on."

The tornado also caused minor damage to the school’s cafeteria. Clean-up crews worked to remove debris and replace missing parts of the cafeteria’s roof all while students and staff returned to school.

“They just took what happened to us and rolled with it,” Swope said.

School leaders decided to reopen the school after meeting with clean-up crews, structural engineers, and Springdale fire crews to make sure it was safe to reopen. They say they also wanted to give students a sense of normalcy and get back into a routine.

“Getting to see kids, knowing that this is their safe place to be at school and we’re just glad that we are able to open up so fast,” said Swope.

The school says staff made sure staff and students were safe and checked on their immediate needs.

“Making sure that they do not have what they need to just to function through the school day to see what the immediate is once they head back to their families today,” said Erika Fuentes, George Elementary School Counselor. Checking in with families seeing what resources they currently need.”

Swope says the school and its students and staff will come back from this situation.

“We’re George Giants. So, we’re George Giant strong and I think that showed today,” said Swope.

School staff thanks everyone for coming in. Saying it takes a team effort from students, teachers, and parents.

