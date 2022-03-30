Thursday updates on power outages caused by tornado in Springdale

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Thousands are still without power in Northwest Arkansas after a tornado swept through the area Wednesday, March 30.
The storms downed more than 25 utility poles and power lines, breaking cross arms. SWEPCO crews continue to repair poles, cross arms downed wire and transformers.
SWEPCO says as of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31, around 2,000 customers remain without power.
At peak, around 9,000 were without power between 5 and 6 a.m. Wednesday.
Estimated times of restoration to 95% of customers in these Northwest Arkansas areas are:
- South Springdale, area around the Springdale Country Club: 8 p.m. Thursday, March 31
- Van Asche, area around Johnson: 8 p.m. Thursday, March 31
- Osburn, Highway 265 near Northwest Technical Institute: 8 p.m. Friday, April 1
- South Springdale, the area between Springdale Airport and west to Turner Street: 8 p.m. Friday, April 1
SWEPCO says residents should stay away and keep children and pets away from all downed power lines. They should be considered energized and dangerous. They also warn not to touch anything in contact with the line, such as trees, fences or puddles of water, since they can conduct electricity.
SWEPCO and contractor crews continue to assess the damage and are working to restore power as safely and quickly as possible. Estimated times of restoration will be shared as soon as they are available.
Call SWEPCO to report any downed lines or equipment.
POWER COMPANIES
SWEPCO
OZARKS
ARKANSAS VALLEY ECC
BLACK HILLS
CARROLL
OG&E
DOWNLOAD THE 5NEWS APP
DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE | DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE
HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.
For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.
To report a typo or grammatical error, please email KFSMDigitalTeam@tegna.com.