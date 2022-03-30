Thursday updates on power outages caused by tornado in Springdale

SWEPCO says more than 25 utility poles and power lines, breaking crossarms and Verizon is also reporting interruptions of service caused by the storms.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Thousands are still without power in Northwest Arkansas after a tornado swept through the area Wednesday, March 30.

The storms downed more than 25 utility poles and power lines, breaking cross arms. SWEPCO crews continue to repair poles, cross arms downed wire and transformers.

SWEPCO says as of 2:30 p.m. Thursday, March 31, around 2,000 customers remain without power.

At peak, around 9,000 were without power between 5 and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Estimated times of restoration to 95% of customers in these Northwest Arkansas areas are:

South Springdale, area around the Springdale Country Club: 8 p.m. Thursday, March 31

8 p.m. Thursday, March 31 Van Asche, area around Johnson: 8 p.m. Thursday, March 31

8 p.m. Thursday, March 31 Osburn, Highway 265 near Northwest Technical Institute: 8 p.m. Friday, April 1

8 p.m. Friday, April 1 South Springdale, the area between Springdale Airport and west to Turner Street: 8 p.m. Friday, April 1

SWEPCO says residents should stay away and keep children and pets away from all downed power lines. They should be considered energized and dangerous. They also warn not to touch anything in contact with the line, such as trees, fences or puddles of water, since they can conduct electricity.

SWEPCO and contractor crews continue to assess the damage and are working to restore power as safely and quickly as possible. Estimated times of restoration will be shared as soon as they are available.

Verizon is reporting 40-60 sites down due to storm in Northwest Arkansas. This is causing an interruption in service. They are working diligently to get it restored. pic.twitter.com/L4VhcoonnO — ADEM (@AR_Emergencies) March 30, 2022

Call SWEPCO to report any downed lines or equipment.

