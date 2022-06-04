Springdale teacher starts fundraiser for family whose home was destroyed by tornado

After talking to the family and hearing their stories about what happened, George Elementary six-grade teacher Dustin Curtis knew he needed help.

SPRINGDALE, Ark — A Springdale family whose home was hit hard by the tornado is getting help thanks to a teacher who set up a Go-Fund-Me-Account on their behalf. At last check, that account has already raised $4,800, and that's in less than 24 hours.

The Avila's home behind George Elementary is in shambles after Wednesday, March 30, morning's tornado. Dustin Curtis was helping a co-worker that morning whose home was also severely damaged who happens to live on the same street.

"As we were helping him, I went out to the sidewalk to take a little break, and the sun was coming up, and I heard my name and someone running towards me, giving me a big ole hug, and the Avila family was two houses down," said Curtis.

After talking to the family and hearing their stories about what happened, he knew he needed help. Curtis teaches sixth-grade social studies at Helen Tyson middle school and has had three of the four Avila kids in his classes.

"They are the type of family that's going to help others in the same process. They are the type of family who's already helped others. I've seen through the last 10 years how much they've helped in our community, so I know that they are going to be very grateful," he said.

Principal Patrick Scott says Curtis wanting to help this family is another example of how teachers like Curtis go above and beyond for their community. He says seeing the destruction the tornado caused and the lives it affected is tough.

"It really hit home on how vulnerable we are as a community and as a group to things like this. And so, when you see the outpouring of love and support from the entire community to those impacted, it just makes you feel good about being here," said Scott.

The Go-Fund-Me has a goal of $10,000. They appreciate any amount people can donate.

