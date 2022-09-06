Springdale EF-3 tornado repairs continue

SBA released a report of the amount of loans they have approved for homeowners and business owners impacted by the disaster.

Example video title will go here for this video

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — It’s been more than two months since an EF-3 tornado ripped through parts of Springdale. A number of homes were damaged by that storm. As of May 23, the small business administration approved more than a half-million dollars in disaster loans to those affected by the tornado.

Disaster loans have two categories; Physical disaster loans are for homeowners and renters. While economic injury disaster loans are for businesses of all sizes and non-profit organizations.

“There's also some other opportunities with some deadlines that are a little further out….for lost revenue, businesses, that they may be able to get some help,” said Doug Sprouse -Mayor of Springdale

Mayor Sprouse says two months later the city is still working to help pick up debris. He also says he’s proud of first responders and the city’s response to the crisis. He still believes there is always room for improvement.

“We need to get good information out, in many languages, and that’s something we’re going to continue to work on. We did that with some limited success, but we need to do a better job,” said Sprouse.

Lorraine Miller is a resident of one neighborhoods that was severely destroyed by the storm. She did have some of her home repaired, but due to labor and staffing shortages, she explained how she is still waiting for repairs on her bedroom window.

“They finally did get it, but now he’s trying to organize some help to come and do it,” said Miller

Lorraine is willing to sit tight and wait a little longer for her new

Window. compared to her neighbors, they still have major damages waiting to be fixed.

“It’s not really affecting me, it’s only one part of the house, I’m able to live in the rest of it,” said Miller

Luckily, there were only a few injuries and no one in the neighborhood lost their life.

“I pray for my neighbors and hope that they can get their lives back again, but thank God, God saved everybody in the park,” said Miller.

The deadline for the physical loan is June 20, 2022, and the economic injury disaster loan deadline is January 20, 2023.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.