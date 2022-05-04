Springdale community stepping up to help those in need

As many wait to see if federal funding will be granted for tornado relief victims, Springdale community members are stepping up to help those in need.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — A lot of people are still trying to get their basic needs met like food and water.

Last week, the Woodridge Mobile Home Park neighborhood, along with other areas in Springdale, faced devastation after an EF-3 tornado tore through the town.

Their lives might be scattered across the ground, but their spirits remain high.

"God was watching over me,” said Lorraine Miller, a Woodridge resident whose home was damaged. “It wasn’t my time to go.”

Miller moved into her home two years ago.

She was sleeping inside her bedroom when one of her walls and windows caved in.

“I was sleeping right here,” Miller said while pointing at her bed. She now sleeps in her spare room.

“I thought maybe I could sleep in here, but I couldn’t,” Miller said. “It’s too cold.”

However, she calls herself fortunate compared to her neighbors.

“A lot of people don’t have insurance,” Miller said.

Those residents are having to rebuild on their own or have to think about moving elsewhere to start over.

On Thursday, came a bit of relief as tubs of household items, bottled water, chips, and sanitation wipes were passed out to residents.

“To see something that nice destroyed like that,” Miller said. “It’s just heartbreaking.”

The Woodridge neighborhood is not the only community affected by this storm.

To make sure everyone gets the help needed, 5NEWS is teaming up with the First National Bank, American Red Cross, and iHeart Radio for a monetary donation drive for Springdale tornado relief.

From 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. you'll be able to make donations by driving through the First National Bank on Johnson Mill Boulevard, off exit 69 of I-49.

