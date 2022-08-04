Salvation Army of Springdale gives back to Springdale tornado victims

Residents of Springdale impacted by last week’s tornado are eligible to receive up to $200 in financial assistance from the Salvation Army.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Salvation Army of Springdale teamed up with Walmart to help those affected by the EF-3 tornado that struck Springdale last week.

“We’re going directly with the affected families, and so we’re looking at the Woodridge Estates, we’re looking at the Brookhaven Apartments, we’re looking at, of course, a lot of the damaged area down Powell Street, we’re looking at Black Oak and we’re fanning out to those families,” said Salvation Army Lieutenant, Johnathan Flowers.

Anyone who suffered personal property damage or loss of power was eligible to receive up to $200 per household to use at any Walmart or on Walmart’s website to purchase goods to get back on their feet.

One mother of two says her family was in the Woodridge Estates Mobile Home Park when the tornado struck but was able to get to safety without any damage. However, they were without power following the storm and have been dealing with an intermitted supply of water.

“Our lights went off that day, same day, and two days without electricity,” said Diana Lorena Aguilar.

Friday, her family got some help they needed thanks to the Salvation Army. Aguilar says she is grateful for the support from the Salvation Army and is looking forward to getting some food to help her family restock.

As of Thursday, the Salvation Army of Springdale had handed out over $12,000 in emergency disaster relief aid and was hoping to double it Friday.

“We’re doing callbacks to capture those who didn’t get in yesterday,” said Flowers. “We’re going callbacks for those who may not have read the memo or caught the list. We’re looking at doing door-to-door services for those who weren’t able to make it, so we’re trying to touch everybody that has been affected by this tornado.”

If you were not able to make it to the Salvation Army of Springdale on Thursday or Friday, you are encouraged to call them for assistance. For more information, you can visit their website or Facebook.

