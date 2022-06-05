May 7: Last day for Washington Co. residents to apply for state loans for tornado damage

The application for Washington County residents affected by March 30 storm closes Saturday, May 7.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — After the March 30 Ef-3 tornado tore through Springdale, residents' homes and businesses were left in pieces and now they require assistance to rebuild.

The Arkansas Division of Emergency Management reminded Washington County homeowners and renters affected by the storm and eligible for state disaster assistance loans that the application registration will close Saturday, May 7, at 5:30 p.m.

The application is through the State of Arkansas Individual Assistance program and for in order for residents to be eligible for state disaster assistance loans, applicants must apply for assistance through the Small Business Administration.

The assistance and application period also only applies to those impacted by the March 30, 2022 storms and not the recent storms and flooding.

