Inflation increases prices for supplies needed for tornado repairs

Local roofers say inflation is affecting construction materials needed for repairs from the Wednesday, March 30, tornado.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Wednesday’s tornado damaged a lot of Springdale homes leaving some homes without roofs and others with large holes. With all these roofs that need replacing or repairing you may wonder will supply chain issues impact these projects.

“Getting the supplies, maybe a few colors that aren’t available but putting a roof on a home, not right now, we aren’t too worried about it,” said Boaz Burney.

Boaz Burney with Ozark Mountain Roofing says they’ve been tarping lots of homes to prevent any further damage.

“It’s more about price. Prices, you know oil went up a couple of months ago and we’ve felt that pretty significantly, so prices continue to go up but, in this scenario, it’s really not going to hurt every homeowner. The ones that have insurance, it’s going to affect their insurance,” he said.

Burney says that since this time last year the cost of a new roof has gone from $12,000 to between $22,000 and $24,000. He says it’s going to take between 6 to 18 months to get all these roofs repaired or replaced.

“We are going to need project managers and things like that to be out here supervising these guys while their working. It’s just going to require some patience and understanding from homeowners because it’s going to take some time to put these homes back,” he said.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge says she knows building supplies are in even higher demand in Northwest Arkansas now than before the tornado. She advises people to never pay a contractor up front and to do their research.

“We want people to get 2 to 3 recommendations and have a good conversation with your contractor about what he or she expects in terms of the time frame and the expected cost to repair your home. Do not get in such a hurry that you end up losing even more money as well as the roof over your head,” she said.

Contractors say if you have damage and your insurance adjusters have not been to your house yet, take as many pictures as you can of the damage to your home.

